BRYANT, Christine



Age 73, of Dayton, passed away on October 21, 2020, at Wright Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born in Owingsville, Kentucky, on August 11, 1947, the daughter of the late Frank and Maxie Clark. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, James Bryant; and her brother, Don Clark. Christine is survived by her sons, Donny Bryant and James Bryant, II; granddaughter, Savannah;



siblings, Shirley (Bill) Butler and Bobby Clark; also survived by many loving family and friends. She was a wonderful mother, who adored her sons with all of her heart. She dedicated her life to them. Visitation will be held from 12:30 pm- 1:30 pm, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where funeral services will begin at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow at Valley View Memorial



