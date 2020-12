BRYAN, Jeannette M.



Age 92, formerly of Washington Township, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was a victim of COVID-19. Jeannette is survived by niece, Paula Hemmerly; nephew,



Robert Bryan; grand-nieces, Debbie White and Jordan Bryan; grand-nephews, Christopher Hemmerly, Jason Bryan, and



Ryder Bryan. Jeannette's remains will be interred at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, OH. For a complete remembrances please visit www.routsong.com.