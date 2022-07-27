BRYAN, Ann

BRYAN (Armentrout), Ann Dolores



Ann Dolores Armentrout Bryan, 85, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Ann was born on May 13, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Clark and Helen (Sullivan) Armentrout. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald L. Bryan, son Patrick Bryan and sister MaryKay Lindeman. Ann is survived by her children, Cathy (Jim) Muterspaw, Mike (Sherry) Bryan, Steve (Teresa) Bryan, and Tom (Tracy) Bryan; sisters Alice Frost and Connie Miller; and brother Bob Armentrout; nine grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and one best friend, Kooper. Ann and Ronnie had a love like no other, which molded the family foundation. Their 66th wedding anniversary is Thursday, July 28th. After twelve long years they are finally together in heaven celebrating. Ann and her generation of friends built homes, families, and communities. She was a Cub Scout Leader and a cookie mom for Girl Scouts. They helped build up the Jamestown Little League program and a brick refreshment stand when it was behind the then Baptist Church. Ann took her turn as President of the Women's Auxiliary with Little League. She was a member of our Town council and helped make sure there was a new Library, and Municipal Building. She was one of the women who cooked, cleaned and offered monthly dinners and square dances as a way to fund the St. Augustine Church Hall. She enjoyed sharing odd obituaries with her coworkers at Greeneview Central School. Ann, Eileen, and Judy always said they were going to list their diet club memberships in their Obits. So here it is, as promised: TOPS, Diet Workshop, Weight Watchers and a couple more. They may have not lost a lot of weight but boy they had tons of fun! The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Augustine Church, 44 East Washington Street, Jamestown, OH. Services are planned for Friday, July 29, 2022, at 10:00 am. Burial will be at Silvercreek II Cemetery.

