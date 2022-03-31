BRUNSON, Michael C.



63, of Springfield, passed away March 29, 2022, in his home. He was born December 11, 1958, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the son of John E. Brunson and Mildred M. (Allen) Smith. Mr. Brunson was a member of the Eagle #397 and he enjoyed playing poker online. He had served in the United States



Marine Corp and had been a home improvement contractor for many years. Survivors



include three children, Sheri, Michael and Brianna; three grandchildren, Eli, Rilyn and Jaxon; siblings, Chris Kirkland (Sandra), Tammy Pressnell Rollins (Steve), Tim Smith (Kristal), Connie Smith (Lee) and Natalee Brunson; many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Lola. He was preceded in death by a brother, John E. Brunson; his stepfather, James Smith and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 7:0PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.



Funeral services will be held at 7:00PM with Michael's brother Tim Smith officiating. Condolences may be shared at



