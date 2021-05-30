BRUNS, Louis N. "Lou"



Age 90, of Kettering passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021. He was one of ten children to the late Roman and Amelia Bruns. Lou was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Mary Bruns (nee Kiger); six brothers and two sisters. He is



survived by siblings, Eileen Stall and Chauncy Bruns; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Lou was a 1949 graduate of Chaminade High School and was a U.S. Army veteran where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. During his working career, he worked at the White House as a Crypto Specialist, then went on to work with the U.S. Postal Service for over 30 years. Lou was an avid U.D. Flyer fan, a member of the American Legion Post #598, and was an usher at the Church of the Incarnation for many years. The family will greet friends Monday, June 7th from 10:30 am – 11 am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am at The Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave. in Centerville. Inurnment immediately following at the Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Day City Hospice (839 Washington Village Drive Suite 110 Dayton, OH. 45458) Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.

