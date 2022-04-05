BRUNO, Todd Alan



Todd Alan Bruno of Fairfield Township, Ohio, age 56, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 9:11 am. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on December 20th, 1965, son of Michael and Dora (Johnson) Bruno. He married his wife, Catherine A. (Clear) Bruno, on June 30th, 1990. He was a 1984 graduate of Fairfield High School and later went on to graduate from the State Fire Academy. Since Todd was 18 years old he has been serving his community as a Firefighter. In his career he worked for Fairfield Township, the City of Springdale, and finally for the City of Hamilton. During his 27 year career with the City of Hamilton he obtained his Paramedic certification and was an experienced driver assigned to the North End crew. Todd retired in 2016 to enjoy the best parts of his life with his family after his years of service. He was known for his larger than life personality which was, in no doubt, due to the fact that he was a true friend, took care of everyone he knew and looked out for his family, friends and fellow firefighters. Todd knew no stranger, and loved good conversation. He was a wealth of knowledge and loved to share that knowledge and took the time to teach others. He enjoyed the simple life, being outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, having a drink around the fire and just spending quality time with his family and friends. There was never a shortage of food in the house (or the fire station) as he was an avid cook and baker. During retirement, Todd especially enjoyed his days with his dogs, Belle and Jackson, where they would sit and listen to music for hours and the many camping trips he took with his wife, Cathy. Todd was an amazing Husband and Father who put family above all else. He armored his family with the knowledge that life isn't always easy but it is beautiful, that every day is a blessing, and that you are rewarded by the life you chose to live. Todd dedicated his life to serving others and wanting the same in his death, chose to be an organ donor. Even in his passing he is still touching the lives of many others. Todd is survived by his wife, Catherine "Cathy" Bruno, his daughter, Lauren Bruno, his son, Dominic Bruno, his dog, Jackson, and numerous other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents,



Michael and Dora Bruno.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7th, 2022, from 11:00 am until the time of funeral service at 2:00 pm at Rose Hill



Funeral Home, 2656 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Burial service will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, his family requests you consider donations to Todd's favorite charities; Tunnel to Towers Foundation, St. Jude, and Shriner's Hospital for Children. Furthermore, in the Todd



spirit, his family encourages you to come as you are, everyone is welcome. Condolences can be sent to the family at



www.rosehillfunerals.com