BRUNNER, Ronald

Age 85, of Centerville, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 28 at 1:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd.,

Kettering. Brian Bennett will be officiating. Funeral Services will be livestreamed on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube channel at 1:00pm. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

