BRUNNER, Daniel A.

Daniel A. Brunner, age 70, of Hamilton, OH, passed away on January 15, 2021. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 11, 1951, the son of Jack N and Alice J. (Welsh) Brunner. He was a 1969 graduate of Hamilton Taft High School and was employed by Champion/Smart Papers for 31 years in the #1 Stock Prep Area, and later was employed by Fairfield Bowling Lanes, as a lane mechanic, for 7 years retiring in 2012. He is survived by his children, Keri J Allen (Guff) and Timothy J. Brunner; grandchildren, Paige W. Allen (Tommy), Emily N. Brunner, Conner P. Brunner, Jackson J. Brunner and Brayden D. Brunner; sister, Pamela C Brunner and brother Thomas (Mary) Brunner all of Hamilton; a sister-in-law, Eileen Brunner; nieces and nephew, Julie (Larry) Hoke, Christopher (Michelle) Brunner; Rebecca Brunner, and Tiffany Brunner; great-nieces, Hailey, Danielle, Ava, Lilly, and Zoey. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Walter A. Brunner. A funeral blessing will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011, with Rev. Gary Rode officiating. Family and friends may call from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Rose Hill Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left at


