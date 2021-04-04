BRUNK, Barbara Ann



Age 81, entered eternal rest at 9 am, March 31, 2021, after a short illness. Barb was born March 23, 1940, in Springfield Ohio, to the late G. Harold Brunk and Marian E. Hinkle. She was a 1958 graduate of



Tecumseh High School. After graduation she briefly studied business at Bliss College in Columbus but soon found her calling at the State Library Board of Ohio (65 South Front Street). She was devoted to her work and retired after 42 years of service. She also worked at several hair salons, one of her favorites being Madison's in the Kingsdale shopping center. She often said she was the smart one to never marry. She was an avid reader, lover of animals, patron of the arts, advocate for those in need and a STUFFED BEAR enthusiast. She was a friend to everyone she met. She is preceded in death by her sister Donna, niece Pam, brother-in-law Joe, great-nephew Jonathan, and her most recent furry friend Boo (Ròbert). She leaves behind her sister Betty, nephews Joe, Jeff, Doug and Dave, her Nelsonville family and her bossy housemate and fellow adventurer Bill. A memorial service will be held at the Hilliard Moose Lodge 2236 on May 23, 2021, from 2-4pm. Placement of ashes will be with her parents in New Carlisle Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, the Humane Society or donate a bear to a toy drive this Christmas. Her laughter and company will be missed by her many friends. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com.

