BRUNEY, Glynn Veda



91 years, of Kettering, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at her home in Kettering, Ohio. She was born on February 2, 1929, a daughter of



the late Stanley and Eliza (Campbell) Williams in Hazard, Kentucky. Mrs. Bruney retired from the federal government after 33 years of service. She is preceded in death by her



husband Donald A. Bruney, her parents, her brother and two sisters. She is survived by her



sister Marie Napier of Dayton, Ohio, her brother Walter



Williams of Cape Coral, Florida, her son Douglas and his wife Beth Bruney of Westerville, Ohio; a grandson, Dan and his wife Angie Bruney of Westerville, Ohio; four granddaughters - Taylor Bruney of Columbus, Ohio, Devin and her husband James Mingesbruney of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Sara Bruney of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Misty Roush of Westerville, Ohio; two great-grandchildren, Megan Bruney and Hannah Roush;



several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 11AM-1PM, Friday, January 29th, with service to follow at the Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main Street, Fairborn, Ohio. Burial will follow at Enon Cemetery, Enon, Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com