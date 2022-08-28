BRUMFIELD, Joseph

BRUMFIELD, III, Joseph B.



Joseph B. Brumfield III, 75, of Springfield, died August 24, 2022. He was born August 29th, 1946, the son of Joseph and Madalene Brumfield. Joe served during Vietnam in the United States Marine Corp. He retired in 2012 from WPAFB where he was a contract inspector. He enjoyed golfing and served 35 years as a Marshall at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, for the Memorial Tournament. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Karla; his brother, Steve (Lynn) Brumfield; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Karen Baker; mother-in-law, Esther Crabtree and several nieces and nephews including Josh (Gina) Predovich. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Jane Dunn. Joe will be remembered for his kind spirit and positive attitude. A special thanks to Dr. Patel and his staff for their outstanding care. There will be no funeral. Online expression of sympathy may be made at



