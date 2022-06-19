BRUMBAUGH, Betty

BRUMBAUGH (Swartz), Betty Ann



Betty Ann (Swartz) Brumbaugh formerly of Troy, Ohio, died June 8, 2022, while residing in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Betty was born in Englewood, Ohio, on September 24, 1931, to Herbert and Lurena (Golditz) Swartz. She was a cheerleader and 1949 graduate of Randolph High School. It was there



that she met Arthur Glenn Brumbaugh and the two were homecoming king and queen. They were married in 1951.



Following high school, Betty attended comptometry school and worked for the M.D. Larkin Company. Later in order to help finance her children's college educations, she returned to work part-time at the Englewood Argus newspaper and



Castilian Hair Salon.



After the birth of her children, Betty dedicated herself to being a wonderful mother and homemaker. She was an avid knitter and made over 60 afghans and blankets for friends and family. Card games with friends always included homemade pie and all the kids in the neighborhood waited eagerly for Halloween and her rosette carnival waffles.



She was a wonderful correspondent and sent cards and letters to friends regularly.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years and her brother Charles Swartz. She is survived by children Cathy Anderson and Kent Brumbaugh (Cindy); grandchildren Laura Bierck, Carrie Newman (Kira), Samantha Brumbaugh, Brandon Brumbaugh (Stephanie); and seven great-grandchildren, Paige, Lacey, Xavier, Morgan, Micah, Norah and Arthur.



She will be remembered for her always-full cookie jar, and her love of flowers, card games, potato chips and baking with her grandchildren.



The family would love your participation in the celebration of her life by sending cards, memories and flowers for Betty that will be read and used as part of a private family celebration. Please send to 1561 Marietta Rd., NE, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or by email to nmcaa26@gmail.com.



Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.

