BRUEWER, Alida C.



Alida C. Bruewer passed away peacefully at her residence at Maple Knoll Village in Springdale, Ohio, on December 14, 2021.



A long-time resident of Butler County, Alida was born on April 9, 1923, in Red Lion, Ohio, to Nicholas (Nick) Blakley Meriweather and Georgia (Mize) Meriweather. As was the case with many families during the depression, Alida's family knew financial hardship. Alida lived her later childhood years in the home that she helped her father build in Fairfield Township near the Miami river where her family raised hunting dogs, farmed, and operated a small boat club. She attended Fairfield High School and graduated in 1942.



After graduating, Alida worked in the office at the Hamilton Foundry. She worked there through the war years until 1951.



Alida met her husband, Henry (Jack) Bruewer, in Hamilton. They were married on September 21, 1948, in St. Ann's Catholic Church, Hamilton, Ohio. Alida and Jack went on to have four children, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Her husband and her family were the loves of her life.



After raising her children, Alida remained active. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed participating in numerous card clubs where she was a competitive Bridge player. She also enjoyed participating in bowling with her friends and family.



Alida and Jack loved to travel, often traveling with friends and family. She and Jack treasured their annual family trip over the Thanksgiving holidays to Gatlinburg.



Alida and Jack were active members of Sacred Heart Church in Fairfield from 1956 until 2018.



Alida was preceded in death by her husband, Henry (Jack) Bruewer; her parents; her brother, Fred (Bus) Meriweather; her sister, Hazel (Meriweather) Brunner; and her brother,



Thomas Meriweather.



Alida is survived by: her son, John (Pollie); her daughter, Ann (John Schmitt); her daughter, Susan (Mike Locke); her son, Thomas (Amy); her grandchildren, James Bruewer, Elizabeth Walsh (Schmitt); Katherine (Katie) Schmitt, Michelle Bruewer, Grace Locke, Claire (Speirs) Steinmetz, Benjamin Locke, and David Bruewer; and her great-grandchildren John (Jack) Walsh, Brenna Walsh, Nicholas Bruewer, Henry Bruewer, and Norah Steinmetz.



Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, Ohio 45014 with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. It is requested that attendees to Mass wear a face covering.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Fairfield, Ohio, or to the "Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund." Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



