Bruder, Richard "Dick"



August 18, 1938 - May 3, 2023



Dick was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Betty (nee Connor) and George Bruder on August 18, 1938. He is the beloved husband of Lois Rosello, devoted father of Kurt (Beth) Bruder and Craig (Holly) Bruder; cherished grandfather of Rebecca, Kelsey, Keaton, Meghan, Aidan and great-grandfather of Maisey; loving brother of Jane (Tom) Smith; also survived by dear stepchildren Jennifer (John), Teressa (Matt), and Webster; with step-grandchildren Johnny, Jenna, Michael, Maria, and Darla. He was preceded in death by stepchildren Don and Kevin. A private memorial will be held by family.

