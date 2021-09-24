journal-news logo
BRUCKER, Cameron

BRUCKER,

Cameron Joseph

18 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021. He was born in Springfield on March 20, 2003, the son of David and Karen (Doepker) Brucker. He was a 2021 graduate of the Springfield Clark Technology Center and Shawnee High School, where he ran track, played basketball and football. He was a Boy Scout and a first-degree black belt. He loved his family, friends, his car and a good sunset. He was a bright light that burned fast. Survivors, in addition to his parents, include his sister, Haley Brucker; aunts and uncles, Cathy Brucker, Mary

Ellen (Todd) Quatro, John (Maria) Doepker, Beth (Barry)

von der Embse, Susan (Joe) Kuhlman, Kathy (Keith) Wischmeyer, Scot (Frederique) Doepker, Anne (Chris) Ryan and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph (Polly) Brucker, Norman (Lois) Doepker and Ginnie Deck. Visitation will be held from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Burial will be held in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shawnee

Athletic Boosters or Ethan's Crossing.

