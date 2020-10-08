BRUCK, Frank

BRUCK, II, Frank William Age 79 of Fairborn, passed away after a brief illness Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born July 8, 1941, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Frank Bruck and Dorthea Morehouse. Bill was a longtime member of Snow Snoopers of Ohio, Beavercreek Senior Center, Beavercreek Lyons Club, Orange Harbor Yacht Club in Fort Myers and Ohio Good Sam Campers. Bill is survived by his wonderful wife, Millie; son, Douglas (Melissa) of Kettering; daughters, Janice (David) Murphy of Beavercreek and Karen (John) Toft of Fairborn; grandchildren, Megan (Chris) Stuchul of Fort Myers, Brian (Mary) Murphy, Michael (Stacey) Murphy, Eric (Jessica) Toft, Korey (Ashley) Bruck of Williamsbug, KY, Brittany Toft, Sara Murphy of Columbus, OH, and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Charlotte Bruck; parents; and sister, Kaye Swimm of Columbus, OH. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 10th from 10 am to 11 am at Newcomer - Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432) A funeral service will follow at 11 am.

