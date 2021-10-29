BRUCE, Tina A.



Tina A. Bruce, age 62, of Hamilton, passed away Monday October 25, 2021, in her home. She was born November 20, 1958, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert Sommer Sr. and Phyllis Smith Sommer.



Tina worked for Fairfield



AMVETS Post 71 and was the Past Madam President. She was a very active member of the



Fairfield VFW, the Fairfield



Eagles, and the AMVETS Post. She is survived by daughter Lindsey Hall; granddaughter Reyna Newcomb; sister Debbie (Tim) Sommer Broadbent and Cindy Sommer; stepchildren Rachael Bishop, Darrel Hall, Erica Bruce, and the late Carrie Bruce; step grandchildren Carissa, Anthony, and Nathan;



several step great-grandchildren. Tina is also survived by her former spouse Greg Bruce. She was also preceded in death by her brother Robert Sommer, Jr. A private service will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, Ohio, at a later date



followed by a celebration of life. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.com) Online condolences can be made at



www.websterfuneralhomes.com