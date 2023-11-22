Bruce, Lisa Dawn



Lisa Dawn Bruce was born October 4th in the year 1965 and went to be with her Lord and Savior November 17th 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was raised by Sonny and Jean Casey. She grew up with her older sister Debbie. Living most of her life in Springfield Ohio, where she lovingly helped care for her niece and nephew. Early on showing such love and compassion for nurturing children. She gave birth to a wonderful son Chad and was an amazingly strong single mother. Her close friend "soon to be sister-in-law" Debbie Bruce would introduce her to the love of her life Mark. She married her loving Husband Mark Bruce on April 4th, 1991. She got the chance to travel being a navy wife, living briefly in Hawaii. Her son Chad was officially adopted by Mark, September 21st, 1993, and they welcomed their daughter Brittany September 27th of 1993. Lisa enjoyed arts and crafts, creating beautiful floral arrangements and restoring old items to their former glory. She put her love and skill for nurturing to work by feeding not only food but God's Word and taking care of children as a Sunday School teacher, Latchkey Attendant and most recent Cafeteria Cashier-Cooks helper with her special friend Gwen as a part of the Springfield City School District family. In her free time, Lisa enjoyed all of God's creation such as sitting outside on the front porch, feeding the birds, taking car rides, exploring new campgrounds, cooking for and gathering with friends and family. One thing with Lisa was you better not leave hungry, or it was your own fault. She loved to serve and feed people! Most importantly she is a Courageous woman of God! Lisa was a wonderful daughter, faithful wife, caring-compassionate sister, patient-nurturing-loving mother, aunt and grandmother. For a time she fought a hard battle with cancer. She ran her race, won her Victory and is now with the Lord Our God. She was preceded in death by Father Harold Thomas Casey, Mother Deletha Jean Casey, Sister Deborah Kay Mathews, Husband of 31 years Mark Alan Bruce, Granddaughter Lilly Ann Elise Bruce and niece Whitney Danielle Fisher. Survivors include son, Chad (Britney), daughter, Brittany (Josh), grandchildren, Adrianna, Jayden, Kaydence, Carson, Jameson, brother in law, Rick (Roberta) Bruce, sister in law Debbie Bruce, many nieces, nephews, dear friends and her grand dog, Rocky. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.jkzfh.com. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to http://www.childrensrescuecenter.com/the-ark.html



