BRUBAKER, Joseph Loren



Age 96, of Naples, FL, and Walloon Lake, MI, formerly Tipp City, OH, passed away in Naples on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Joe was born in Tipp City, OH, on February 1, 1926, to



the late Hugh and Rachel (Studebaker) Brubaker. He graduated from Bethel High School and earned his BBA from The Ohio State University. Joe served in the U.S. Navy as an Officer on the USS Rockbridge. He retired as the President and Owner of H.E. Brubaker Elevators. Joe was a former member of Tipp City Rotary Club, Tipp City United Methodist Church, Troy Country Club, and Walloon Lake Country Club. He was a Life Master Bridge Player. Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Olive Bradford Brubaker. He is survived by his daughter, Becky (Jim) Coughlin; son, Brad Brubaker (Paul Feakes); grandchildren, Joe Coughlin and Meredith Coughlin; sister, Sue Wunderlich Carroll. The family will greet friends 10AM-11:30AM on Saturday, March 19 with Funeral Services beginning at 11:30AM at Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Private burial at



David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Walloon Lake Trust and Conservancy, PO Box 579, Walloon Lake, Michigan 49796, Avow Hospice of Naples, FL, 1095 Whippoorwill Ln., Naples, FL 34105, or Tipp City United



Methodist Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

