BROZOWSKI, Sandra

1 hour ago

Sandra F. Brozowski, age 72, of Hamilton, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021. She was born June 3, 1949, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late W. H. Deaton and Juanita Burch Deaton. Sandy was a 1967 graduate of Hamilton Garfield High School. She is survived by one son Neil Snow; one daughter Lyndsey (Steve) Armor; three grandchildren Blake, Kailyn, and Bryce; and her former spouse Michael Brozowski. The family will have visitation and service on

January 8th at 2:00 pm. This will be held at Northern Hills Christian Church, 9470 Winton Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231.

