ajc.com

2 hours ago

BROYLES, William Richard

Born in Dayton, Ohio, age 80, passed away on January 10, 2022, after a battle with cancer.

He graduated from Jefferson High School in Dayton and General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan. He retired to

Florida after working 38 years at General Motors Delco

Products and Delphi in Dayton, OH, and Rochester, NY. Once retired he loved spending many hours on the golf course.

He is survived by his loving wife Kay of Weeki Wachee, FL, son Scott Broyles (Emily) of Dayton, Ohio, daughter Kelly Broyles (Jess) of Atlanta, Georgia, granddaughter Anya Broyles, and grandson Albert Broyles both of Dayton, Ohio, his sister Deana Stebbins (Joe) of Miamisburg, Ohio, and Naples,

Florida.

He will be interred in Florida Hills Memorial Gardens, Spring Hill, Florida.

