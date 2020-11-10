BROWN, Vada F.



91 of Delaware, OH, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at Delaware Crossing. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jamie A Brown, her parents; Emerson and



Elizabeth (McGraw) Shultz, a sister Naomi Shank, and



brother Marvin Shultz. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Gene "Whiff" Brown, daughter Donna S. Brown, and sister-in-law Donna Jean Shultz. She was born October 27, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio. She worked as both a book-keeper and home maker. Vada loved music and enjoyed attending concerts. She also loved animals, and especially enjoyed attending dog shows, and watching her daughter, Donna, show her Irish Wolfhounds. Inurnment in David's Cemetery will be held privately at a later date.



Services are in the care of Tobias Funeral Home Belmont



Chapel; Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. A memorial service will be held in Dayton, OH, at a later date. If you wish, in memory of Vada, any donations should be made to the Alzheimer's Association, or your favorite charity.

