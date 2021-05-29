journal-news logo
BROWN, Timothy M. "Tim"

Timothy M. Brown "Tim", passed away May 25, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio. He was born September 15, 1965, in Dayton, Ohio. Tim is survived by his fiancée, Amie Rowe; his daughter, Alana Rowe; his grandson, Alexander Hobbs; his siblings,

Sherman (Sue) Brown, Linda (Keith) Bates, Jackie (Diana) Brown, Dannie Brown, Steve Brown, Kathy Brown, and

Rhonda (Steve) Brown, along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Beckham and Ivory Brown; his siblings, Shirley Hammond, Scotty Brown, Mitch Brown, Lannie Brown, and Debbie Russell. Tim will be greatly missed. "If the sun

refused to shine, I would still be loving you." – Led Zeppelin

