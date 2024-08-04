Brown, Suzanne M.



Suzanne M. Brown age 86 passed away Monday July 29, 2024. She was born July 28, 1938 in Sewickley, PA to the late William F. and Anna (Lautenslauger) Masters. She is survived by a son Arthur Dobias; grandchildren Jennifer M. Dobias, Jeremy Brown, Jeffrey Brown, Leslie Taylor, Kyle Armstrong, Zachary Armstrong, Hailey Armstrong; great grandchildren Zoe Brown, Alexis Brown, Sam Allen, Ellie Allen; sisters Betty Waite; nephew Mike Dobias and was also survived by many other family and friends. Suzanne was preceded in death by a son William Dobias, Jr.; brother Robert Masters and sisters Mary Ellen McCoy and Peggy Siebke. Graveside service will be held Monday August 5, 2024 at 1:00pm in Sewickley Cemetery, Sewickley, Pennsylvania. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



