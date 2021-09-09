BROWN, Shirley Mae



Shirley Mae Brown, 78, gained her heavenly wings on Friday, September 03, 2021. A native of Springfield, Ohio, was born to the late Finee King and Lizzie Mae Crochran. Shirley was raised by her maternal grandparents, the late Dan and Beulah Crochran. In love with the Lord, Shirley began spreading the Gospel as a teenager by serving as a Sunday School Teacher at Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Springfield, Ohio. Shirley worked for Springfield's Community Hospital for 40 years and retired in 1981. After retiring she stayed active in the local Springfield community by serving as Poll Worker for the Clark County Board of Elections and Caller and Chair for the Retirement Set. She enjoyed attending the Women of the Class of 1962's monthly outings. Shirley was an active lifetime member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She served as President of the Usher Board, member of the Missionary Board, and Nurses Unit. Always willing to lead by example, Shirley headed the Singles Outreach. With her giving heart, she mailed The Daily Bread book to the sick and shut in monthly. Shirley made sure Mt. Zion was kept clean. She also founded the Mt. Zion Annual Turkey Giveaway. Shirley had a laugh that was full of love. She loved to go to BINGO, drink Pepsi and could not be bothered with water to drink. Above all, Shirley Brown took great pride in her Family and her beautiful plants. She leaves to cherish her memory her five children, Chrisiell Stinnett, Shirlene Brown, Jackie Brown, Ralph Brown Jr. and Lizzie Brown; three sisters, Reda Wallace, Curlene (Daniel) Davis and LeeAnn (James) Johnson; two brothers, Guy Victoria and Richard (Rosemary) Victoria; sister-in-law, Anita Victoria, 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph "Jack" Brown Sr.; sisters, AnnaLee (Ruben) Victoria and Pearl (Alonzo) Embry and brother, Willie Crochran, parents, and grandparents. Visitation 12 p.m. with service immediately following at 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Friday, September 10, 2021. Interment Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements provided by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.



