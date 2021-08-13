BROWN, Sherri Lee



Sherri Lee Brown, age 46 of Troy, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021. She was born August 9, 1975, in Springfield to Noah Denny Risinger and Linda (Reese) Risinger.



She was preceded in death by her father Noah Risinger; brother Brian Risinger and



sister Pamela Stephenson.



Those left to cherish Sherri's memory include her mother Linda Risinger of New Carlisle; husband George Brown; sisters Cari Waymire (John) of Carlisle, KY, Michelle Motz (Mike) of Milan, IN, and Penny Jones (David) of Madison, IN; brother-in-law Ron Stephenson of Madison, IN; nephews Ethan Waymire (Ashley), Austin Waymire, Clayton Waymire, Ryan Hodge, Zach Jones (Amy), Adam Jones (Ashley), and Michael Boggs (fiancé Sara Taylor); and nieces Morgan Waymire, Brianna Stephenson, and Layla Hodge.



Sherri was a graduate of Tecumseh High School and received an Associate of Science and an Associate of Arts Degree from Clark State Community College, where she also excelled on their basketball team. Sherri was passionate about horses and horseback riding and was a member of the Ohio Horseman's Council. She was also an Advisor for the Double O' Riders 4-H Club. Sherri was the President of the Clark County 4-H Horse Committee and board member of the Ohio Equine and



Agricultural Association. Sherri worked as a Practice Manager for the North Main Animal Clinic in Clayton. Along with



horses, Sherri loved to camp and collect antiques. Flea market and attend auctions.



A funeral service will be held 6:00 PM Monday, August 16, 2021, at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Visitation will be from 4:00PM-6:00PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Donations in Sherri's honor may be made to the North Main Animal Clinic. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

