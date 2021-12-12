BROWN, Sandra

BROWN (Cuddy),



Sandra J. "Sandy"



Age 71 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Otterbein of Springboro surrounded by her loving family.



She was born on March 1, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl



Cuddy and Louise (Schroder)



O'Donnell. Sandy was a retired Loan Officer for 801 Credit



Union with 32 years of service. She was a graduate of the West Carrollton High School Class of 1968 and attended Ohio University. Sandy was a fun-loving person, a special friend to many, and she was her daughter's biggest cheerleader always bringing her "Mom Cow Bell" and "Megaphone" to all of Brittany's sporting events. She is survived by her daughters Brittany Brown and Jami (Brown) Lung and husband Rich, 2 granddaughters Jilianne Lung and Laurel Lung, other relatives and special friends including Barbara Shepherd-Smith, Pam Selleck, Linda Massie and Stella Maley.



"I had to say goodbye to my mom today. My mom fought sickness for many years and is now free from pain and



suffering. She was the mom of moms and I am so thankful she was mine. I am struggling with the thought of her not being here, but I'm relieved she is at peace. – with love always and



forever" – Brittany. A Celebration of Life will be held at a



later time. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Sandy's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.



com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Ms. Sandra J. Brown, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

