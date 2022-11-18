journal-news logo
Obituaries
1 hour ago

BROWN, Rose-Marie

76, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on November 7, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Peoples Baptist Church, 2327 E. High Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until the time of service which will be at 3:00 pm with Reverend. Kristopher L. Peterson Officiating. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and a face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.porterquallsfreemanfuneralhome.com

