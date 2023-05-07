Brown, Ronald K. "Ron"



Ronald K. Brown, 89, passed away on April 28th,2023 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born in Greenville, Ohio in 1933 and graduated from Milton Union High School in 1951. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico. He attended Miami University in Business Administration. Ronald retired from AMF Electrosystems in Vandalia, Ohio. In retirement he worked his own upholstery business and a realtor for Galbreth Realty in Troy, Ohio. He also worked as a car salesman for Peffley Ford in Dayton and Airport Toyota in Vandalia, Ohio. Ronald is preceded by his wife, Nancy M. Brown; father, E. Russell Brown; mother, Marjorie Adell Riegle Brown; brother, USAF Senior Master Sergeant William E. Brown; and sister, Janet Morrison(Brown). Living survivors are sister, Lana Caines; son, Kevin M. Brown; daughter, Rhonda L.Dorsten Brown; six grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. Services for Ronald will be held at a later scheduled date. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com

