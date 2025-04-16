Brown, Robert Francis



Robert (Bob) Francis Brown, age 90, of Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, passed away with family present on April 10, 2025. Born on February 9, 1935, in Hamilton, Ohio, Bob was the oldest son of John and Marie (Eckstein) Brown. He attended Hanover grade school and high school. After graduation he become an apprentice tool and die maker at Fisher Body (General Motors) in Hamilton. He was promoted to positions of increasing responsibility in management at General Motors until his retirement in 1988. He founded his own consulting company, BMS&J Corp. in 1988 and consulted in the automotive industry until his final retirement from active employment in 2002.



On June 23, 1955, Bob married Mary Louise Baker at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Hamilton, Ohio. The couple settled in Hamilton and then moved to Marion, Indiana in 1959 for Bob to pursue career opportunities. Bob remained employed in Marion, but the family moved to a larger city, Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1970. Upon his retirement in 2002 he and Mary moved to Daytona Beach Shores, Florida.



He is survived by his wife Mary and son James. He was preceded in death by his brothers Charlie, William, and Richard; his sister Mary; and his son Robert Scott. Bob leaves behind two beloved grandchildren. Bob's devotion as a husband and father and his devout Catholic faith were an inspiration to all who knew him.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com