Brown, Regina

Regina Brown, age 93 of Springboro, formerly Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hillspring of Springboro. She was born September 25, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Kelemen. Regina retired from WDTN Channel 2 after 25+ years of employment. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends, and going out to eat at various local restaurants - where she knew all of the weekly specials. Regina is survived by her children, Richard (Louise) Brown, Cindy Brown Booso (sil, Dale deceased), Nancy (Brian) Lambert; four grandchildren, Melissa (Matt) Mercier, Amy Booso (Matt) Vander Perren, Scott Lambert, Jessica (Blaine) Spears; four great-grandchildren, Samuel, Claudine, Kayden, Connor; as well as numerous loving relatives and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Brown; and son, Mark Brown. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 4, 2023 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church (6 South Third St., Miamisburg, Ohio 45342). A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Hillgrove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton, in Regina's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



