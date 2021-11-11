journal-news logo
BROWN, Paul

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BROWN, Jr.,

Paul Anthony

Age 35, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Friday,

October 29, 2021. Funeral

service will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

