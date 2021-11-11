BROWN, Paul

BROWN, Jr.,



Paul Anthony



Age 35, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Friday,



October 29, 2021. Funeral



service will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com