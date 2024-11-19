Brown, Patricia Lynne "Pat"



Patricia "Pat" Lynne Brown, 79, of Urbana, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2024.



Pat was born on December 1, 1944, in Springfield, Ohio to the late Jack Richard and Anna Margaret (Robinette) Musselman.



On September 4, 1965, Pat married the love of her life, Charles. Together, they shared a lifetime of memories, including a mutual passion for racing horses. Their partnership extended beyond their personal lives, as they successfully owned and operated a mobile home business, a testament to Pat's hardworking nature and relentless dedication.



For 28 years, Pat served as a Tour Director for USS, a role that took her all over the world. Her commitment to her work was unparalleled-Pat never took a day off, always ensuring her clients received the best possible experience. To Pat, her clients were more than just clients; they were family. She forged lasting relationships wherever she went, and her caring, selfless spirit touched the lives of many.



Pat was a truly unique soul. She had an innate ability to make others feel valued and special, always putting their needs ahead of her own. Her kindness, generosity, and unwavering support made her a cherished friend and a loving presence in the lives of those who knew her.



Pat is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Lynne (David) Brown; son, Tyler Elden (Melissa) Brown; grandchildren, Nicholas Brown, Wesley Brown, Keith (Nicole) Brown; great grandchildren, Lillian, Delaney, Alyssa; as well as special friends, Linda Deaton and Donna Frederick.



Pat is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Charles Richard Brown and her parents.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hand Me Down Dobes, P.O. Box 12325, Columbus, Ohio 43212-0325 or Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, The Cooper Center 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive Triangle, VA 22172-1776.



