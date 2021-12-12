BROWN, Nancy A.



Nancy A. Brown, age 57. Departed this life on Nov. 23, 2021. She was born to the late Margielene and Ezzie Brown Jr. Also preceded in death by her sister, Sonja B. Burney. She leaves to mourn, 4 children, Korri and Chris Tanner, Cameron and Kandis Brown; 8 grandchildren; 1 sister Hazel Thompson (Roger); 2 brothers Larry Brown and Michael Walker; a host of nieces, nephews and family. Final deposition cremation, was in Summerville, GA, was held on Dec. 4th 2021.

