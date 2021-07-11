BROWN, Martha A.



91, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 5, 2021, in her home. Martha was born January 3, 1930, to John and Rose (Wooley) Clemens. She retired from Associates



Finance Corporation after 25 years, and also worked 5 years for Household Finance. She will be remembered for singing, playing piano, loving to cook for family and friends, playing cards, and dancing. She is survived by one son and his wife, Daniel and Tenasup Moore; one grandson, Scott Moore; five great-grandchildren, Madison, Nathan, Kaylyn, Landon and Jackson; stepson, Robert Brown of Florida. Martha was a loving mother and wife who enjoyed life and spending time with her family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 - 6 p.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Ferncliff Cemetery with Rev. Scott Griswold officiating.

