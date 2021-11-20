journal-news logo
BROWN, Martha "Marty"

Martha "Marty" Brown, age 100 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021. Martha was born in

Hamilton, Ohio, on May 12, 1921, to the late John and

Lena Clyde (Eads) Sapp. Known to most as Marty, she was a life-long member of the Church of the Nazarene and

enjoyed volunteering and

sharing her faith. She enjoyed walking, often walking miles and miles a day in Hamilton. Marty will be dearly missed by her sister, Lois Jean Smith; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family members and dear friends. Marty was

preceded in death by her husband, J. Clyde Brown; her son, Lynn Brown; her siblings, Kenneth Sapp, John "Jack" Sapp, Merle Sapp, Ralph Sapp, Robert Sapp, Mary Jane Davis,

Thelma Muncie, Ruth Gleason, and Violet Clark. Graveside Services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, 1602

Greenwood Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 2:30 PM with Rev. Dr. Tim Waugh. Memorial

donations can be made to the American Heart Association,

www.heart.org. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home of Hamilton, Ohio.


www.browndawsonflick.com


