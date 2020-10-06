BROWN, MARLENE

BROWN (Ketterer), Marlene A. Age 84, of Hamilton, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born in Hamilton, on August 18, 1936, the daughter of the late George and Mary (Lehman) Ketterer. Marlene was Deputy Treasurer of Butler County for 30 years, retiring in 1984. She is survived by her family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, John R. Brown; son, Scott Cadle; brothers and sisters. Visitation will be Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Colligan Funeral Home from 9:30 AM until time of service at 10:30 AM.

