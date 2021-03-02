BROWN, Lesley S.



Age 50 of Dayton, departed February 23, 2021. Survived by father, stepmother, 4 children, 3 sisters, a brother, other



loving aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Walk through viewing 10 -10:45 AM, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at



H.H. Roberts Mortuary. Private



services will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/HHRobertsDayton.



