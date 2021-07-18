BROWN, Lavina O.



Age 94, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home on July 15, 2021. She was born in Lancaster, Ohio, on May 9, 1927, daughter of the late



David and Jessie (Bailey) Nunley. Lavina was an avid



bingo player. She cherished her family, spending any moment she could with them. Lavina leaves behind her children, James (Rosemary) Brown,



Debbie (Doug) Litteral and Jo (Steve) Adkins; grandchildren, Jerry and Todd Jenkins, Heidi Brown, Mike Brown, Nikki Brown, Josh (Mandy) Fannon, Dave (Cassie) Adkins and Katie (Michael) Townsend; great-grandchildren, Nick and Noah Brown, Kelsey and Kassidy Fannon, Melissa Breslin, Devon, Olivia, Jillianne, and Jack Adkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Brown in 1998; son, Larry Brown in 2020 and several siblings. Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 11am-1pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Lavina's life will begin at 1:00. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



