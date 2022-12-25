BROWN, LaVera Henry



Age 93, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022. She was born August 14, 1929, in Jackson, Tennessee to Rev. James Relner Grimes and Ocie Merriwether Grimes. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Doris (William) Johnson, brothers Albert B. Grimes, Ray F. Grimes, Dewey Grimes, and Harold D. Grimes. She is survived by her loving daughter, LaQuita Henry, brother, James R. Grimes, Jr. and a host of beloved sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and special friends. She is a Member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Dr. Lois Fortson, eulogizing. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Bolivar (TN) Community Cemetery. Virtual streaming link available. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com