Brown, Kenneth R. "Kenny"



Age 85 of Miamisburg, OH passed away August 18, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton surrounded by his family. He was born in Kings Mills OH to the late Oral and Eula Brown, graduated from Kings Mills High School, and retired from General Motors as skilled trades. Kenny was a die hard UK fan, enjoyed traveling, could fix anything, and was loved by everyone who knew him. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Annarose Meeks. Kenny is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Betty (Dunn) Brown, his daughter Sandy (Mike) Brown, his grandchildren Amanda Emrick and Adam Emrick. Per Kennys request, services will be private. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.



Funeral Home Information

Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home

29 N Main St

Germantown, OH

45327

https://www.arpprootfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral