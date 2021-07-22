BROWN, Judith Diane



Age 78, formerly of Centerville, OH, passed away July 9, 2021, in Seattle, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband



Larry R. Brown; parents, Arthur W. and Mildred E. (Stewart)



Julian; a sister, Connie (Julian) Malcolm, father-in-law Reid G. Brown and mother-in-law



Roberta (Mahan) Brown. She is survived by a son, Michael Scott Brown in Seattle, WA;



sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Beverly and Dave Leach of Centerville, OH; brothers-in-law Kelly Malcolm of Centerville, OH, and Gary Brown of Englewood, OH; nephew, Greg Malcolm of Katy, TX; nieces, Kelli Pettigrew of Anderson, IN, and Lori Bender of College Grove, TN; 3 nephews, Kerry Leach in St. Petersburgh, FL,



Jason Leach of Kettering, OH, and David Brown of Belmont, OH; and grand puppy, Lola Brown in Seattle, WA. Judith was an Executive Secretary at DP&L during the early 60's. The



family will receive friends at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd., Dayton, OH 45429, Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 10 am until time of



service at 11 am. Interment will follow at Miami Valley



Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com