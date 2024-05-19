Brown, Johnnie



97, entered eternal rest on May 8, 2024. He is survived by many loving family and friends. He was a United States Army Veteran. Celebration of life will be at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 502 Pontiac Street, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, viewing at 10:00 A.M., service at 11:00 A.M. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. H. H. Roberts Mortuary



