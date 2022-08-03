BROWN, Jesse "Mac"



Jesse "Mac" Brown, 80 of Mechanicsburg, passed away July 30, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 16, 1942, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Bertha June (Boyd) Burrell. Mr. Brown was a member of the O. G. C. A and the Schreier's Liar Club. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and was retired from the Clark County Department of Human Services. Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years; Carolyn Joan (Patterson) Brown, one daughter; Danielle Douglas, two grandsons; Dan (Brandi) Douglas and Jesse (Molly) Douglas, five great grandchildren; Riley, Zoey, Avery, Ian and Liam, one sister; Judy LaFevere, one sister-in-law; Diana Brown and many nieces, nephews, coworkers and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother; Bertha Burrell, his stepfather; Willard "George" Burrell and a brother; Frank Brown. At Mr. Browns request, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



