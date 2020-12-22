BROWN, JACQUELINE

BROWN (Mills)(VonStein),



Jacqueline Sue



Jacqueline Sue (VonStein) Mills Brown, 87, passed away peacefully in the home of her



devoted daughter, Paula, and



son-in-law, Douglas Zeek in Somerville, Ohio, where she



resided the past 2 years.



Jacqueline was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 23, 1933, to the late Carl and Ruth (Augspurger) VonStein. In October 1950 she married J.D. Mills and he preceded her in death in August 1999. In December 2003 she married Richard Brown who preceded her in November 2012. Jacqueline is survived by her children Stephanie (Michael) Minton, Wesley Mills,



Jeannie Weeks, Paula (Douglas) Zeek, Keith Mills and Jacque Mills. Jacqueline was preceded in death by brothers: William and Robert VonStein also 2 daughters-in-law Susan Mills and Rita Mills and a son-in-law David Weeks. She is also survived by stepchildren Diana Phillips, Rick (Karen) Brown, Sherry Brown, Marcia (Dick) Jensen, and Robert (Tracy) Brown. In



addition, Jacqueline is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The family wishes to express sincere appreciation and thank you to the Breast Cancer Center at McCullough Hyde Hospital, Heartland Hospice of Cincinnati and Visiting Angels of Dayton.



Memorials may be made to these organizations in her honor. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



