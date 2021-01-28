BROWN, George

BROWN, II, George R. "Bud"



Age 82, of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on



Sunday, January 24, 2021. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on December 11, 1938, the son of George R. and Mary Catherine (Bramlage) Brown. Bud attended Hamilton Catholic High School in Hamilton, Ohio,



University of Dayton, and



Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. In 1960, in Hamilton, he married Marie A. Sauer. Bud alongside his wife were the owners and operators of Brown Dawson Funeral Home for more than fifty years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Father Butler Council Knights of Columbus #968. Bud was also a social member of the VFW Chuck Cain Post #7670, VFW Post #1069, and a life member of the Monkey Mutual Aid Society #1.



He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Marie A. Brown; three children, Julianne and her husband, Brian Lowring of Atlanta, Georgia; Timothy and his wife, Kelly Brown of Cincinnati, and Bethanne and her husband, Jay Brown of Cincinnati; two



siblings, Elizabeth Brown of Florida and Patricia Smalley of Hamilton; and six grandchildren, Karah and her husband, Brennan Jaeb, Shannon Brown and her fiance, Eric Krenz, Regan Lowring and his wife, Somer Eckert, and Sarah Grace, Henry, and Caroline Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 171 Washington St.,



Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 12 noon with Father Rob Muhlenkamp, Celebrant. A private burial will be held at St. Stephens Cemetery. Due to public health concerns with COVID-19, everyone will be required to wear face



coverings and there will be no visitation or reception held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St.



Joseph Catholic Church, 171 Washington St. Hamilton, Ohio 45011, the George R. Brown, II Memorial Scholarship Fund at Badin High School, 571 New London Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013, or the Fitton Center, 101 S. Monument Avenue,



Hamilton, Ohio, 45011. Condolences can be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com



Live streaming of the service will take place for family and friends to view with a link provided on Mr. Brown's obituary page at www.browndawsonflick.com just prior to the time of service.

