BROWN, Esther Jean



80, of Dayton, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center in Kettering, OH. She was a resident of Dayton, OH for 57 years. A graduate of Mansfield High School in Mansfield, OH. She was a Licensed Residential Care Provider for over 37 years; the owner and operator of the House of Love; a member of United Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her father, Rev Walter James Anderson; mother, Matilda McGee; husband Lee Vern Brown; 2 daughters, Helaine Denise Brown and Sheila Brown-Houston; sister, Sadie Foster; 3 brothers, Billy Anderson, D.V. McGee and Walter Anderson. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, 2 daughters, Brenda Diane Anderson and Deborah Renee Johnson; son, Demetrius Joshua Lee Johns; grandson, James Anderson; granddaughters, Bernita Anderson, Esther Anderson, Erica Lewis, Sherica Johnson; a host of other great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, close family members, relatives, associates and friends. Funeral service 11am, Tuesday, November 8, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9am – 11am. Family to receive friends from 10am-11am. (Mask Required). Interment West Memory Gardens.

