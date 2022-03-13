BROWN, Edward

BROWN,



Dr. Edward Eugene



Was born November 14, 1938, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Charles Brown and Ruth Brown (nee Thomas). He passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 5:58 a.m. at Mount Carmel East Hospital, in Columbus, Ohio. Often referred to as Dr. E. Eugene Brown, he spent more than 30 years as a professor of economics and business policy. He was the first Black administrator at both Franklin University and the University of Maryland's University College. He conducted research on photo-microscopy at The Ohio State University. He taught marketing and management at Sinclair Community College and chaired the Business



Department at Central State University. Ed graduated from Catholic Central High School in Springfield, Ohio, in 1956 and received his Bachelors of Science in Marketing in 1972 from Central State University. He held Masters Degrees from



University of Dayton and Central Michigan University and earned his Doctorate in Education from the University of



Cincinnati, in 1986. He has co-written eight books and authored more than 120 articles for USA Today, The Columbus Post, The Associated Press and Ebony Magazine. He was also a professional photojournalist who covered NBA, NFL, NCAA and PGA events, as well as numerous political events and turning points in history. He interviewed Presidents Bush and



Clinton. He enjoyed playing racquetball, golf, football and he loved writing.



He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Delores E. Brown (nee Garland), father, Charles Brown, mother, Ruth Brown (nee Thomas), brother, Fredrick D. Brown (Joyce),



sister, Janice Gaines, sister Mary Catherine Burley (Ralph), and Percy O. Vera who was like a brother. He is survived by his



sister, Theresa Brown, brother, James Brown, loving daughter, Michelle D. Brown-Glickman (Dr. Ted-deceased), three sons, Edward E. Brown, Jr., Marco T. Brown, Christian A. Brown (Ileen), three grandchildren, Ileen Brown, Crista Brown, and Marcus T. Moore, one great-grandchild, Amaro M. Moore, and a host of nieces and nephews. He will be especially missed by niece, Sharon Hummer, special friend, Cynthia Stone, his god-daughter, Kymberly M. Jackson and special nieces Latisha Keeble and Marie Vera. Visitation will be held March 19, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Parish



located at 819 Kenton St., Springfield, Ohio 45505 and the Mass of Christian Burial will begin promptly at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 3155 E. Possum Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45505. Arrangements entrusted to CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

