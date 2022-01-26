BROWN, Sr., Donald L.



On January 21, 2022, Donald L. Brown Sr. passed away peacefully in his home. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio,



on December 2, 1947. He graduated from Hughes High school on June 15, 1966. On June 6, 1967, he enrolled in the Navy where he served on



the USS Independence until February 7, 1973. On December 20, 1969, he married the love of his life Clacie Lee Brown. He is preceded in death by his wife Clacie Brown, parents Clyde M. Brown and Vernie Brown and sister, Margo Brown. Donald was a loving father, husband, son and brother. He was a very generous man who wouldn't hesitate to help a complete stranger and donated to various organizations mainly the USO. He worked maintenance for Formica for years using the skills he learned in the Navy. He loved model trains ever since he was a kid, loved watching sports, and loved his family above all else. He leaves behind his son Donald Brown Jr; daughter-in-law Hannah Beckeroege; sisters Sharon (Ronnie) Smith, Becky Brown, Connie (Ralph) Spence; and brothers Robert (Nancy) Brown and Roy (Betty) Brown. A visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH 45013, on January 30, from 12 P.M. until 1 P.M. followed by the memorial service at 1 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the USO. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

