Brown, Donald

IN MEMORIAM



In Loving Memory



Donald L. Brown



03/25/64 - 06/01/21



How well I do remember



All the special times we had



As we were raised side by side



Sharing good times, sharing bad.



Sometimes we would disagree



But always made up in the end



But as we grew to be adults



We became the best of friends.



Then you heard the voice of Jesus



Gently calling from on high



He was holding out His loving arms



But I could not say "goodbye".



So I said "see you later" baby brother



Til we meet again someday.

